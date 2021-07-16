Dominick Petramale Sells 2,150 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) insider Dominick Petramale sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $42,161.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,223. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

