Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.