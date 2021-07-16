Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.28. Approximately 2,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 395,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get Domo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.