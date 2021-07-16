Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,970. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

