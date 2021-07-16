Donut Tops One Day Trading Volume of $154,469.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Donut has a market cap of $634,073.59 and approximately $154,469.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00106259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00146203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.37 or 1.00101913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

