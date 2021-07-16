Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $139,087.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

SMLR stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. 4,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $857.25 million, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.28.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMLR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

