DoYourTip Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $567,863.18 and approximately $26,602.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.51 or 0.00773150 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

