Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.50 ($98.24).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

DRW3 opened at €74.55 ($87.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12 month high of €89.10 ($104.82).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

