DREP [old] (DREP) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00809056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00041033 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

