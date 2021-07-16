Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.34% of Dril-Quip worth $62,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.91 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

