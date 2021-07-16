Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

