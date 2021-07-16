Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Up 138.3% in June

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of NYSE DS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 1,673,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,840. The company has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

