DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.58. DSP Group shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 130,241 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DSP Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DSP Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

