Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 162.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $9,377,429. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.09 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.19.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

