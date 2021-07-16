Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00107095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00145881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,057.66 or 0.99933959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

