Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.49. 301,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.22 and a 52 week high of C$10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

