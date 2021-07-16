Dvision Network 1-Day Volume Tops $16.38 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $55.95 million and $16.38 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00837451 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

