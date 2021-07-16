Dynamite 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,428.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $131,097.02 and approximately $77,428.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

