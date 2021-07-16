e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $74.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $74.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00388492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,291 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,017 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

