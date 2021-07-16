e-Money (NGM) Reaches Market Cap of $10.70 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $162,440.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

