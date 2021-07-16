Eagle Materials Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $8.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

