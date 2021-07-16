Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.99. 1,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 436,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,752 shares of company stock worth $42,391,216 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eargo by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eargo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.