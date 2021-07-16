East Japan Railway to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

