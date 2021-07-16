East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of East West Bancorp worth $58,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.