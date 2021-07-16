Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties makes up about 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.73% of Easterly Government Properties worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $157,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.73. 562,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

