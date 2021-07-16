Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.88. 499,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

