EasyFi (EASY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $774,847.00

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.78 million and $774,847.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00007292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

