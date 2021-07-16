Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EFT remained flat at $$14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

