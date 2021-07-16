Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,262. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

