eBoost Market Cap Hits $4.21 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $147.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

