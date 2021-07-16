ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 80.7% in June

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the June 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of ECNCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 40,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

