Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TEAF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,944. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

