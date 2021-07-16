Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.65

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 5093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

