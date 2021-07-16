Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.12 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 322.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 117.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

NYSE:WCN opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

