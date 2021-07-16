Edward W. Gaty Sells 10,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 10,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

