Edward W. Gaty Sells 10,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 10,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.95 and a beta of 1.27.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
