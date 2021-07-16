eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.05 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $343.64 million, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. On average, analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGAN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

