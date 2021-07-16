Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $188,440.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00382041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,843,680 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

