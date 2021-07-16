Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $80,667.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00388834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,842,192 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.