EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. 6,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 24,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

About EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA)

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.