Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.34.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.93 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at C$908,536.60. Insiders sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531 over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

