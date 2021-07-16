electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

