Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $114.07 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $114.07 million and approximately $353,827.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,881,562,150 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.