Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Down 72.2% in June

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 680,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EARN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.