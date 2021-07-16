Ellipsis 1-Day Volume Tops $55.06 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $62.47 million and approximately $55.06 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00811551 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

