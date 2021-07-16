Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.19. Eltek shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 59,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Eltek alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of -2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.