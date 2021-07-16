Emercoin Price Down 3% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $18,471.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,798,914 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.