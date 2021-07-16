Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $58.59

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.59, but opened at $60.38. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.