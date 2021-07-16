Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $188,540.00.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

