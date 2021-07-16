Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $188,540.00.
Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00.
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $214.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
