Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Short Interest Down 68.8% in June

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 83,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Empower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Empower by 567.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Empower during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Empower by 803.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMPW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 88,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,061. Empower has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

EMPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

