Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Short Interest Update

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 83,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EMPW traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,061. Empower has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Empower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Empower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Empower by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Empower by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 567,481 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMPW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Empower in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

